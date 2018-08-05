Ollie Pope,20, replaces Malan in England squad for Lord’s Test

DAWID Malan became the latest casualty of England’s new policy to promote youth when he was dropped for the second Test against India and replaced by Ollie Pope.

Pope becomes the third 20 year old picked by Ed Smith since his appointment as national selector in April while Malan joins Mark Stoneman as the latest player from last winter’s Ashes hammering to be cast aside.

As Pope is replacing Malan it can be assumed he will bat at four even though he appears at six for Surrey in championship cricket.

Chris Woakes is back in the squad in place of Ben Stokes and is fully fit again. Moeen Ali is in the 13 and England will again be tempted to pick two spinners on what will be a dry Lord’s surface after so much hot weather in London this summer.

Pope is friends with Sam Curran, his fellow 20 year-old from Surrey, and if he shares the allrounder’s nerveless, calm character then England should have no concerns about throwing him in to face India and bat against Ravi Ashwin, a challenge like no other he has faced in county cricket.

Pope has only played 15 first class matches but averages 63.25 and this season has had a huge impact at Surrey with 742 runs in 12 innings to help his county reach the top of the first division.

“He is not dissimilar to Joe Root. He has all the modern traits. He is a 360 degree player in one-day cricket but he has a good method, technique and head on his shoulders in first-class cricket,” said Alec Stewart, Surrey’s director of cricket.

“He is learning. For any 20 year old it is massive, he will be nervous. You just hope that he can control the nerves so his feet are moving freely, his mind is uncluttered and it just becomes a game of cricket and he does not think ‘I am playing for England at Lord’s in front of 32,000 people against Virat Kohli’. Hopefully he will just enjoy it and realise he has been picked because people think he is good enough.”

Pope on Sunday praised the fact Surrey have picked him in big matches early on in his career giving him exposure to playing in front of large crowds under pressure.

Surrey sent him to Australia last winter to learn some independence and he played grade cricket in Sydney so successfully, scoring nearly 1,000 runs for Campbelltown that he was even commended in the New South Wales parliament by a local MP for being an “absolute gentleman” and a “true sportsman in every sense of the word” for his community coaching work.

“Over the last 18 months he has made massive strides,” said Stewart. “We threw him in at 17 for his debut to do a man’s job in a 50 over semi-final against Yorkshire and he has not looked back.

We sent him away to Australia last year for grade cricket in Sydney because it is good to have unstructured winters away for people who have been in very structured environments. He did very well and when someone at 19 rips up grade competition records it speaks volumes. Since coming back he has become a consistent player this year.”

Malan who looked lost at Edgbaston after two batting failures and three dropped catches at slip and at 30 will probably know his Test career is over, although he could still be a white ball player for England, a format of the game that probably better suits his strengths.

Smith’s verdict on his batting was damning. “Dawid Malan drops out of the squad for Lord’s. Dawid has not found his best rhythm this season and it may be that his game is better suited to overseas conditions”

Trevor Bayliss, the head coach, is always reluctant to drop players but clearly now defers to Smith who is intent on giving a young captain like Joe Root a young team to mould his way with Dom Bess, Curran and Pope among his first call ups.

Pope will not be able to believe his luck, although spending some time with England during the Lord’s Test against Pakistan has given him a small insight to what this week will be like.

“It’s exciting”, he said. “It’s been awesome seeing Sammy (Curran) go this week and it makes you realise that you can come in as 20- year old and have a big impact. I got to know the guys a bit (at Lord’s) and also, I now know what it’s like on the morning of the first Test at Lord’s.

I know the hotel we’ll stay in the night before, I know where I need to be and when I need to be there. That made that day a pretty valuable experience.” (Yahoo Sport)

England Test squad

Joe Root (Yorkshire), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jimmy Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Alastair Cook (Essex), Sam Curran (Surrey), Keaton Jennings (Lancashire), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Jamie Porter (Essex), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)