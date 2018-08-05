John triumphs to take 14th

Reagan Rodrigues Memorial 46-Miler

TEAM Coco’s cyclist Jamual John was in scintillating form yesterday as he surged from the peloton to sprint home and in the process captured the 14th annual Reagan Rodrigues Memorial 46-miler Road Race.

John, who currently leads the general classification table, finished in a winning time of one hour, 41 minutes, 38 seconds, ahead of Michael Anthony and Paul DeNobrega.

The race began at the Demerara Harbour Bridge on the West Bank of Demerara, with the cyclists heading to Bushy Park, East Bank Essequibo before returning to the point of origin for the finish.

The trio, who were all in the peloton for large portions of the race, was about 800 metres out when Anthony surged forward. However, it was John who made a late sprint to pass Anthony and DeNobrega to cross the finish line to retain his title.

Marcus Keiler settled for fourth while Alanzo Ambrose and Jornel Yearwood came in fifth and sixth respectively.

Meanwhile, Paul Cho Wee Nam was the first veteran to cross the finish line ahead of second placed Ian Jackson and Leer Nunes.

In the Junior category, Adealie Hodge took top honours ahead of Ray Wilson while Julio Melville took first place in the Mountain Bike Category with Ozia McAulay and Jamal Cappel finishing second and third, in that order.

Members of the Rodrigues family were on hand to assist with the presentation of trophies and prizes at the closing ceremony.

The late Reagan Rodrigues was a former champion motor racer and cyclist, as well as a former president of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF).