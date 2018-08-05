Helping people mentally and physically | Shazam Somwar

BENEVOLENCE has no bounds, form or type and testimony to this is the work done by local medical student, Shazam Somwar who is on a mission to help people mentally and physically.

“My passion is being able to help others around me to have better health as I am currently studying medicine. This is one of the many things I love doing,” said the young medical student.

He hopes to become a person who people could turn to for advice or guidance, especially vulnerable persons who would have encountered difficulties in their life.

Although medicine is his passion, Somwar also has an interest in defending the rights of people and advocating for suicide prevention.

“In the future I wish to become a successful medical doctor so I can be able to help a lot of persons become more health conscious and take care of their health, not only do I wish to do that but also continue the advocacy for suicide prevention more so mental health issues,” he said, adding that he will also use his time to educate people about their rights.

While he is still young, Somwar has already had his fair share of achievements, his most prized one being his enrollment to the Greenheart Medical University.

Also on his list of achievements was his chance to represent Guyana at an international forum, the 15th annual International Human Rights Summit at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The summit was hosted by the Youth for Human Rights International. It gave him an opportunity to do better and continue his advocacy for human rights.

“I volunteer a lot and due to my love for advocacy in the development of youths, advocacy for suicide prevention and human rights education,” he said.

He believes that young people are oftentimes taken for granted and labelled badly because of the wrongdoing of others. Persons also tend to underestimate one’s capabilities and question whether they are capable to help others.

The phrase “you are too young for this” became normal to Somwar but he did not let it stop him and instead kept moving forward.

“I kept pushing to see success and prove them wrong by making sure ends meet and whatever it is I am doing bear fruit,” said the aspiring doctor.

He advised other youth, who might be hearing the same, to not give up on their dreams because in the end there is no smooth road to success. Somwar encouraged them to work towards their dream and do not stay down if they fall, instead, rise again and try harder.