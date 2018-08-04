Wakapoa gets new boxing gym

THE Hinterland community of Wakapoa located in Region 2, has a newly formed boxing gym which aims at keeping the youths meaningfully occupied through sport.

The gym was established by hinterland boxing coach, who was appointed by Minister George Norton and consists of 30 members from the four neighbouring islands; Curemeru, Mora, Myrie and Massarie.

Rogers who resides in Linden, formed an executive body to oversee its daily management in his absence. Wakapoa gym, in addition to the many hinterland gyms formed by Rogers over the last year, is preparing for the hinterland boxing championships set for mid-August.

The hinterland gyms formed thus far are Region One’s Moruca Power Right Boxing Gym, Region Seven’s Bartica Blazing Gym, Region Eight’s Hands in Glove Gym, Region Nine’s Savannah Boxing Gym at Lethem and now the Region Two’s Wakapoa Rocket Warriors Boxing Gym.

Rogers observed that the hinterland boxing championship is a first for Guyana.

Champions will then represent Guyana at the Caribbean Schoolboys Boxing Championship and Rogers expressed his appreciation to Minister Dr George Norton, Director of Sport Christopher Jones and Steve Ninvalle, president of the Guyana Boxing Association, for fully supporting the Hinterland Boxing venture.

His next tour will be to Kwakwani Region 10 and other remote areas that were too long neglected in sports such as Port Kaituma, Mabaruma, Leguan, Wakenaam, Charity and Annai.

“As long as we have young boys and girls who are willing to learn the fistic sport of boxing I’ll give my all to produce. I am seeing the talent in those areas and by 2020, 2024 and 2028, Guyana will have lots of medals from boxing and we will maintain our status as the powerhouse in the Caribbean. Boxing will remain the sport that brings the most glory to Guyana,” Rogers posited. He is calling for sponsorship for provision of gear, gym equipment, small bleachers etc.