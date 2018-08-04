Sports yearning for a sense of direction in Region 2, says football coach

By Elroy Stephney

“NOTHING is actually happening in terms of sports development in Region 2,” says football coach Andrew Blackman.

He is of the view that the Government should seriously charter a definitive course to harness and promote the Region’s talent. Blackman, who previously coached the Essequibo Technical Institute and Mainstay Gold Star football clubs continue to vocally express his disappointment.

In an interview with Chronicle Sport, he reminisced on the days when sports flourished on the Essequibo Coast and had the support of various stakeholders including the sporting public.

Blackman was quick to point out that cricket was well served under the leadership of Kayman and Beni Sankar during the 1970-1990s and he was one of the beneficiaries as well as the late Courtney Gonsalves, Alfred Maycock, Trenton Peters, Jaimini Singh, Bentley Bishop and Mark Stephney among others.

The diminutive multi-faceted sportsman featured prominently for North Essequibo as an opening batsman, ran and won many 100 metres races at school and district level then became a prolific goalscorer for Quibo Football Club of Cotton Field.

He has since taken up coaching and benefitted from training programmes conducted by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) as well as being a former member of the Essequibo Coast and Pomeroon Football Association.

‘ I am indeed saddened by the current state of affairs’ he posited whilst lamenting the absence of competitive cricket on the Essequibo Coast, the general disintegration of sports clubs as well as the lack of coordination among administrative bodies to promote sports.

Blackman added that there are a number of young and hugely talented athletes in various disciplines including cricket, football, athletics, basketball, table tennis, swimming and boxing but he asks, ‘Where are the resources and technical expertise to realise the dreams of these jewels?

The outspoken coach disclosed that many of the grounds are found to be abandoned with dilapidated facilities; persons are basically disinterested given that there are no opportunities for upward mobility, absence of relevant programmes including training, coaching or even camps that can aid in developing the skills of athletes, sparse support from corporate society as well as the Government’s inability to lead from a direction of organisational strength.

He referred to the Region having a Sports Organisor, yet sports is disorganised in the Region. “There are no clubs anymore but teams made up persons wanting to have a good time on a given Sunday.” he remarked. He followed up by suggesting that the Department of Sport in the Region must play a pivotal role in setting standards and seek to once again establish clubs who should then be registered with the body.

“For too long Essequibians have been neglected by the Authorities and have been denied modern facilities to train and play. It is the opportune time therefore for us to unite and demand our fair share of opportunities and rightful places in the national set-up.”

Blackman is therefore appealing to all stakeholders to galvanise the will to transform the landscape, create the vision and produce a blue print to drive sports to another level within Region 2.

“Essequibo is yearning for a sense of direction,” according to the dapper coach. In this regard, the industrious and dedicated sports official remains steadfast in continuing to expose the lingering inefficiencies and bottlenecks until there is a genuine commitment from the hierarchy of elected officials to deliver with sustained interest.