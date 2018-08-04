Sinclair’s half-century puts Guyana in strong position

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) – Kevin Sinclair’s half-century put Guyana in a strong position to force victory on today’s final day as wet conditions ravaged the two other fixtures on the second day of the opening round of matches in the Regional Under-19 Championship here yesterday.

Resuming on 58 for two against Leeward Islands, Guyana were lifted to 229 all out in their first innings at Arnos Vale Stadium, with Sinclair top-scoring with 51.

Left-hander Sachin Singh chipped in with 49 while Young Windies star Bhaskar Yadram struck 35 and Javid Karim, 30.

Behind by 113 runs, the Leewards reached close of play on 22 without loss – still requiring a further 91 runs to make Guyana bat again.

Guyana were propelled by two major partnerships as they easily overhauled the Leewards’ paltry first innings of 116.

Firstly, Singh and Yadram extended their overnight third-wicket stand to 51 before being separated, to give Guyana a solid start to the day.

Opener Singh faced 97 deliveries and struck three fours and two sixes while Yadram belted five fours and a six in a breezy 45-ball innings.

Once the partnership was broken, Sinclair arrived to control the innings for Guyana, putting on 32 for the fourth wicket with Singh before adding a further 48 for the fifth with Kevelon Anderson (17).

All told, Sinclair faced 68 balls in nearly 1-1/2 hours at the crease and struck five fours and a six.

New-ball bowler Javin Spencer finished with five for 70 while Zawandi White took three for 16.

At Sion Hill, Kadeem Alleyne made a half-century as Barbados had the better of the exchanges on a rain-shortened day.

Alleyne, unbeaten on 35 overnight, made 54 to get his side from 175 for five at the start to 223 all out in their first innings.

He faced 74 deliveries and counted three fours and six but Barbados lost their last five wickets for 20 runs as left-arm spinner Raewin Senior picked up seven for 58.

In reply, leg-spinner Camarie Boyce claimed three for 15 to limit Jamaica to 61 for four – still 162 runs adrift of first-innings lead.

There was no play at Park Hill in the contest between Trinidad & Tobago and Windward Islands due to a water-logged outfield.

Other summarised scores:

At Sion Hill: Jamaica trail Barbados by 162 runs on first innings with six wickets remaining.

BARBADOS 223 (Shian Brathwaite 87, Kadeem Alleyne 54, Nico Reifer 39; Raewin Senior 7-58, Sanjay Brown 3-32)

JAMAICA 61 for four (Carlos Brown 25; Camarie Boyce 3-15)

At Park Hill: No play possible.

WINDWARD ISLANDS 238 (Teddy Bishop 79, Kimani Melius 53, Johnel Eugene 37; Navin Bidaisee 3-29, Justyn Gangoo 3-34, Jayden Seales 2-36)

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO, one without loss.

At Arnos Vale Stadium: Leewards trail by 91 runs overall.

LEEWARD ISLANDS 116 (Kevin Sinclair 4-19, Kelvin Umroa 3-28, Joshua Jones 2-27) and 22 without loss.

GUYANA 229 (Kevin Sinclair 51, Sachin Singh 49, Bhaskar Yadram 35, Javid Karim 30; Javin Spencer 5-70, Zawandi White 3-16)