Petterson-Griffith cops a second gold medal, Singh, Tucker also win gold

TEAM Guyana continued their gold medal exploits at the IPF/NAPF Regional Powerlifting Championships in Mexico City, Mexico, as Carlos Petterson-Griffith claimed a second gold medal in the Men’s Equipped 93kg Open category.

Nairanjan Singh and Frank Tucker also won gold medals in their respective categories (Men’s Equipped Master IV 85kg and Men’s Equipped Master III 105kg categories).

Carlos Petterson-Griffith once again was head and shoulders above his competition lifting a total weight of 800kg while silver medallist Nelson Viera’s (Puerto Rico) total was 745kg.

Carlos had a best Squat of 315kg, Bench Press 155kg and Dead Lift 330kg to obliterate his competitors and cop gold.

Viera managed a best Squat of 290kg, Bench Press 197.5kg and Dead Lift 257.5kg while bronze medallist Eric Estrada (Mexico) had a total weight of 725kg (Squat 287.5kg, Bench Press 190kg and Dead Lift 247.5kg).

Meanwhile, Frank Tucker copped gold in his Men’s Equipped Master III category by lifting a total of 510kg with a best Squat of 210kg, Bench Press 100kg and Dead Lift 152.5kg.

Nairanjan Singh, Guyana’s oldest competing powerlifter, won his Men’s Equipped Master IV gold, by lifting a total of 395kg with a best Squat 125kg, Bench Press 110kg and Dead Lift 160kg.

The Regional Championships, being hosted in Mexico City, Mexico, began on August 1 and concluded yesterday.

The Guyanese are expected back on home soil tomorrow night and they will be welcomed by the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) family.