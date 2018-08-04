Man shot dead at Tourist Villa Hotel

Police are investigating the death of a 30 -year -old man who was shot dead at the Tourist Villa Hotel and Bar at Fifth Avenue Subryanville, Kitty, Georgetown early Saturday morning.

Dead is Jason De Florimonte , a driver of Lot 96 Fifth Avenue, Subryanville. The man was allegedly shot by the hotel owner following a confrontation with his (De Florimonte’s) partner.

Reports are that around 0145hrs on Saturday morning, De Florimonte had a misunderstanding with his girlfriend close to the hotel and the ordeal was witnessed by a handyman who was standing at the hotel’s gate. De Florimonte then turned his attention to the handyman after the latter intervened in the commotion.

The handyman ran into the hotel and De Florimonte encountered the hotel owner who is a licensed firearm holder. He was shot four times to his right side chest which resulted in his death.

The businessman was arrested and taken into police custody.