Dear Editor

I SEE Dr. Mark Bynoe has returned to continue his contribution to nation-building .Dr. Bynoe is a proven professional, unquestionable patriot, brilliant academic and a humble gentleman. In addition, he is highly respected by Guyana’s private sector. I recall him providing invaluable service to their umbrella organisation some years ago. Many in the leadership of the Private Sector Commission lamented his departure.

Incidentally, I notice a gentleman from the legal fraternity whom I’m told like Mark, is a decent individual, is acknowledged with deference in several quarters as an authority on oil and gas; following a relatively brief specialised exposure to the discipline.

My simple understanding of management is, it’s a science which is artfully applied to achieve stated objectives. I am confident Dr. Bynoe will deliver to the satisfaction of his employer and stakeholders.

Regards

Derrick Cummings