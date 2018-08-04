Economic transformation in Linden beckons

– with new Wismar Bridge, Linden to Lethem Road

LINDEN officials are bubbling over with gratitude that a new Wismar bridge will in the near future become a reality and will complement the Linden-Lethem Road which together will bring tremendous benefits to the town.

Construction of the Linden-Lethem Road is expected to commence in 2019.

The Board of Directors of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has approved funding to the tune of US$4.4 million to help Guyana enhance its transportation sector and support the development of interior communities.

Included in the many plans for the funds is the financing of the construction of a new bridge at Wismar. The Mackenzie-Wismar bridge was constructed 51 years ago and has just one lane. On average, approximately 3,000 vehicles cross the bridge daily, which results in traffic congestion. It is a major connection point between interior locations and the coastland.

The bridge was something talked about for years, more so a few months ago when the current bridge was deemed a hazard. It was included in the Region’s five-year Plan of Action for Regional Development (PARD), but with the lack of funding for PARD, nothing systematic was forthcoming for its construction.

The bridge became inadequate to facilitate the amount of traffic and during peak hours, commuters are forced to wait long periods to cross, causing much frustration. It is also closed once a week to facilitate maintenance works, given its over 50 years existence.

Speaking to Guyana Chronicle on Thursday was President of the Linden Chamber of Industry, Commerce and Development, Victor Fernandes. He said the new bridge will definitely be a positive for Linden as it will complement the Linden to Lethem Road, given the amount of traffic the road will attract from Brazil and even other parts of South America, through Linden. Fernandes said recently that the new bridge will also complement all of the current developments happening in Linden which are attracting investors, many of whom would have expressed interest in using Linden as a hub for their business ventures.

“All this would impact the economic growth and development for Linden. We are looking forward to this moving from a plan to a reality. We know that it will bring tremendous benefit for us,” Fernandes said.

HAND-IN-HAND

Mayor of Linden Waneka Arindell believes that the bridge will also support the Linden to Lethem Road, since more transportation is expected to be passing through Linden. It makes no sense there is a new road with an old bridge that cannot facilitate it and so for the Government to see the wisdom in allowing the two to go hand-in-hand, will bring great economic benefits to Linden.

“I am happy to see that the project is now becoming a reality,” Arindell said.

Regional Chairman Renis Morian said a new bridge was promised to Linden more than three decades ago and it is more than a tremendous feeling to see a campaign promise by the present administration being fulfilled.

“This was a campaign promise to the people of the Upper Demerara and Berbice Region that will facilitate vehicular traffic in a more smooth way and will bring safety to the people,” Morian said, adding that it is a good milestone and testimony to development happening in Linden.

Region 10 Member of Parliament Jermaine Figueira believes that the new bridge is an expression of Linden flapping its wings, meeting a new horizon which means that the town will fully benefit from the Linden to Lethem Road. He reflected on development being stagnated in Linden during the previous administration and now to witness Linden finally getting attention is more than a satisfying feeling to him and to the residents.

TOO LONG MARGINALISED

“Linden was for too long marginalised and left out of the national pie; it is good to see things happening in the town, in the entire Upper Demerara-Berbice region. While Guyana awaits the glory days ahead from the oil, Linden can look forward for two things: the oil, as well as the road from Linden to Lethem, so we are building our economy with double blessings,” the MP said.

The terms of reference for the construction of the road by the Guyanese and Brazilian governments will be ready next month, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This breakthrough was publicised following a brief visit by Brazilian Minister of External Relations, Aloysio Nunes Ferreira to Guyana. Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, held talks with his Brazilian counterpart, when the construction of the road was high on the agenda.

Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson who also attended the meeting, noted that the terms of reference for the Linden to Lethem Road Project will be ready by August of this month. Phase one of the project covers approximately 125 kilometres of the road (Linden to Mabura Hill) and includes a bridge across the Kurupukari River.

Development has also been noted in the town, especially in the area of hospitality with the establishment of a first class restaurant, mere months after another one was established. There is a noticeable influx of new businesses in the town also. In addition to the two restaurants, within a year, over seven supermarkets have opened their doors, along with a gas station, an insurance company, several sports bars, a tourism company and several guest houses.

Lindeners can now be proud to say that their once-labelled gloomy town is now attracting investors and entrepreneurs. These businesses can now cushion the town’s main employer: Bosai Minerals Group Guyana which has in its employ approximately 600 residents.