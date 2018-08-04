Anthony cops 15th Annual Seven Seas cycling title on return

MICHAEL Anthony marked his return to local cycling action in fine style by capturing the feature event of the 15th annual Seven Seas 11-race cycling meet at the inner circuit of the National Park yesterday.

Racing in the feature Schoolboys and Invitational 35-Lap event, Anthony along with Jamual John, Paul DeNobrega, Christopher ‘Chicken Legs’ Griffith and Alonzo Ambrose led for the majority of the race after an early crash had caused some cyclists to drop out of the race.

Anthony crossed the finish line unchallenged after playing a ‘cat-and-mouse’ game with the peloton and making good his escape to end with a time of one hour 20 minutes 40.27 seconds (1:20:40.27) while young Deeraj Garbarran claimed second after a strong comeback.

The race for third place was intense as longtime rivals and friends, Jamual John and Paul DeNobrega sprinted across the finish line. However, it was John who claimed the third spot, just pipping DeNobrega with a well-executed bike throw.

Fifth and sixth places went to Griffith and Alonzo Ambrose in that order.

Of the eight sprint prizes up for grabs, John claimed four, Griffith two, while Anthony and Garbarran took one apiece.

Richard Van Veen won the 12-14 Boys and Girls race while Ralph Williams claimed top honours in the Veterans U-50 event with Leer Nunes and Oliver Younge second and third respectively.

Ian Jackson was the winner of the Over-50 race with Linden Blackman and Kennard Lovell taking second and third places in that order.

Adealie Hodge beat out Richard Van Veen for the Juveniles 10-lap race while Shamaul Younge settled for third.

The meet was sponsored by Massy Group of Companies through their Seven Seas brand. Products Specialist Nirvana Thakur was on hand to present the winners with their trophies and hampers at the presentation ceremony.

The cyclists will now head over to West Demerara today where they will do battle for top honours at the 14th Annual Reagan Rodrigues Memorial 46-miler road race.

The race will begin at the Demerara Harbour Bridge before heading to Bushy Park, East Bank Essequibo and back for the finish at the point of origin.

Jamual John was the winner in the Seniors category last year with a time of one hour 56 minutes 48.59 seconds, while Briton John (Juniors), Ian Jackson (Veterans) and Talim Shaw (Mountain Bikes) were the other category winners.

The Rodrigues family will be there to distribute prizes and trophies. The late Reagan Rodrigues was a former champion motor racer and cyclist, as well as a former president of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF).