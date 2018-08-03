Sparta home destroyed by fire

By Indrawattie Natram

Shock waves went through the village of Sparta on the Essequibo Coast early Friday morning after a fire completely gutted a two storey concrete building.

The fire started around 0100hr Friday morning and completely destroyed the home of Bissessar Mohan.

Fortunately, no one was at home when the fire of unknown origin erupted. According to information reaching Guyana Chronicle, the family of four is presently holidaying in the United States of America .

Care-taker of the home, Raveena Persaud related that she was awakened by a phone call from a neighbour about the fire.

She said she immediately ventured to the scene where she saw fire fighters battling with the raging flames.

“When I meet, the flames were huge, the fire fighters were pumping water onto it in an effort to extinguish it,” Persaud said.

Persaud said her brother-in-law and his family left Guyana three months ago and left her to overlook the house. She said that on a nightly basis two lights are usually left on for security reasons. She last visited the house two week ago.

Persaud could not estimate the cost of damages but related to this newspaper that everything was completely gutted including household items such as refrigerators, beds, television sets, washing machines, jewelries and kitchen appliances.

Officials of the Anna Regina Fire station are investigating the cause of the fire.