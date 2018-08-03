Police say man went on crime spree at Port Kaituma

CHIEF Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded a 26-year-old Essequibo resident, who allegedly went on a crime spree in the Port Kaituma area.

Ronaldo Benn denied that between June 30 and July 1 at Trail Line, Port Kaituma he stole a quantity of items valued $190,000 property of Cleveland Conway.

He also denied that between July 10 and July 17 at Fitzburg, Port Kaituma he broke and entered the home of Shantel Profit and stole two fuel pumps valued $700,000.

He further denied that between July 6 and July 7 at One Mile, Port Kaituma he stole a quantity items amounting to $520,000, property of Steven Wong.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Gordon Mansfield objected to the defendant being granted pretrial liberty on the grounds that the accused had given different places of abode to the police and to the court.

The Chief Magistrate ruled in the prosecution’s favor and remanded Benn. His matter was transferred to the Mathews’ Ridge Magistrate Court for August 6.