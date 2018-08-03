Mason shot dead in Sophia

Police are investigating the murder of a 21-year-old a man who was allegedly killed at ‘C’ Field Access Road, Sophia, East Coast Demerara by a man with whom he had a previous misunderstanding.

Dead is Ronsely Clarke who lived at Lot C 181 , Timehri, East Bank Demerara. The man was shot dead around 19:30h last night by another man who is being sought by the police.

According to the police , an investigation revealed that the victim was in company of his girlfriend partying at a popular hangout spot in Sophia, when the suspect suddenly approached, whipped out a handgun and discharged several rounds at the victim after which he promptly fled the scene.

Clarke sustained two gunshot wounds to the right region of his body; he was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in an unconscious state and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Reports are that the man and his assailant knew each other. A month ago the two men had a misunderstanding at Sophia.

The body is presently at Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.