Thieves torch Wismar Post Office

..dozens of pensioners affected

Around 0400hrs on Thursday , the Wismar Post Office in the mining town of Linden was torched by thieves who attempted to break into a safe.

Reports are that the thieves broke down a door to gain entry to the building. The entire lower flat was burglarised and tables , desks and chairs were damaged by the intruders. While they lit afire parts of the lower flat of the building , they also sourced water from the building and soaked a number of documents. “What did not burn got water damaged,” a staff member reported.

Reports are that the intruders made attempts to break into a safe , however their efforts were futile.

The post office doors were closed when the Guyana Chronicle visited the area on Thursday. Staff reported that a number of pensioners who were expected to uplift their pensions Thursday morning , were turned away.

“E” Division Police Commander Anthony Vanderhyden noted that investigations are ongoing and according to Regional Chairman Renis Morian emergency repairs will be undertaken to the building.