Lawyer’s clerk murdered at Kuru Kururu

Police are probing the murder of a 46-year-old man whose lifeless body was found at his home at Kuru Kururu, Linden/Soesdyke Highway with a swollen forehead.

Dead is Gregory ‘Wayne’ Frank who lived at Lot 686 Kuru Kururu, Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

Frank’s body was discovered about 04:30hrs on Thursday morning in the “living room” of his one flat home.

The back door of the man’s home was found opened, the entire house ransacked and valuables which the deceased was known to have possessed are missing.

According to the police , the scene is currently being processed and no one was arrested in connection with the incident.