Gunman shot after firing on police

THE police on Wednesday shot and injured a man whom they said opened fire on them at Norton and Chapel streets.

According to the police, a mobile patrol observed the suspicious movement of a motor car in the city and followed it into Princess Street where two occupants of the vehicle exited with handguns.

The men reportedly went into a yard in the area, but two officers from the patrol pursued them while the other officers followed the car. Police later caught up with the car at Norton and Chapel streets where another armed male exited the vehicle. “He too was pursued by two other ranks and in the process he discharged his weapon at the ranks who returned fire from their service weapons and struck him in the upper left shoulder,” said the police.

Residents of the area said it was like a scene from a movie, but instead of being enthused by the drama they were fearful for their lives. A man who was clearing the bushes in front of his yard at the time of the incident said the action caught him off guard, so he plunged into a trench to avoid being hit during the exchange of gunfire. The residents however commended the police for their response to the situation and encouraged them to keep up the good work.

Officers found a .357 revolver with four live rounds and one spent shell on the injured 21-year- old suspect from Albert Street, Queenstown. According to the police, the injured suspect is in a stable condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital under guard, but the search for the others continues. The car which was left abandoned is in police custody.