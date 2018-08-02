De Willem promoter home invaded

…attacker issues racial slurs, threats

A POPULAR promoter and public relations officer is now fearful for his life after his De Willem, West Coast Demerara, apartment was allegedly burglarised by persons who not only stole items but also issued racial threats and urging him to leave the village.

According to the man who was once a reporter, the incident occurred on Tuesday, days after he had moved into the De Willem apartment. He said around 07:45hrs on Tuesday he left for work and upon his return at 16:45hrs, he realised that something was terribly wrong. The promoter said though there was no sign of forced entry, once in the apartment he realised that his chair cushion was on the floor and that someone had written something on it with a black ink pen.

“This is just a warning, move or we will move you…We not need you here, we will come back if you nah move. Put this in de papers,” a section of the writings on the cushion read. In what can be described as a very demeaning tone, the attackers indicated that they have an issue with a person of African descent living in the area.

His walls, based on photos seen by Guyana Chronicle, were marred with racial slurs and threats. “They plunge a knife into my framed picture on the wall, rat poison thrown all over in my food and on my bed. My entire apartment is trashed,” the public relations officer said.

A stereo system valued $159,800; a $12,000 DVD player and four pairs of shoes valued $38,000 were among the items reportedly stolen from the apartment. His back door was left opened.

The police were called in and an investigation is currently ongoing. The man told this newspaper that he pointed the investigators to his neighbours, who he alleges had overheard him talking about placing an advertisement in the local newspapers. The man said that he is afraid to remain in the apartment and is considering his next move. He said he will also file a complaint with the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) given the seriousness of the matter.