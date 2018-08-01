No clearance for E-Networks to land subsea cable

..Telecoms ministry says applications for licences will be considered

THE Ministry of Public Telecommunications said it has noted the publication of a ‘Notice to Mariners’ Number 15 (2018) by the Maritime Administration Department (MARD), indicating that maritime surveys shall be conducted by two vessels “on behalf of E-Networks Inc. as preparatory works for subsea cable laying … within the Guyana Maritime Zone”.

But, the ministry advised that while the interest of investors in the sector in general is welcome, no licence for the laying and landing of a subsea cable system has been granted to E-Networks Inc.

“The Ministry of Public Telecommunications wishes to advise further, that applications for licences to lay and land subsea cable systems and/or other major telecommunications operations by any entity that does not currently hold a telecommunications licence, will be considered in accordance with the provisions of the Telecommunications Act, 2016.”