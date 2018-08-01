Five held for guns, drugs in Canje Creek raid

FIVE males inclusive of a juvenile are in custody following a “Joint Service Operation “at Ekura Creek, Canje River on Tuesday.

During the operation five shotguns, a pistol and three live rounds were found along with 12 kilogrammes of dried cannabis and a five-acre plot of cannabis cultivation.

The almost 16 hours operation commenced at 03:00h and involved a total of 14 ranks inclusive of two senior officers- one from the Guyana Police Force and the other from the Guyana Defence Force.

Police said that the team first went to a location at Ekura where two camps with several occupants were seen but on seeing the ranks the men fled into the thick vegetation and escaped, leaving behind three single barrel shotguns.

Several miles further up the creek at Wakie, Ekura, the ranks descended on two more camps with six males, one being a 15-year-old; one escaped. A search of their camps revealed a 9mm pistol with three live rounds ,two single barrel shotguns , and the processed cannabis also the aforementioned cannabis cultivation with plants ranging from one inch to three inches in height, was found several meters from the camps. The cultivation and camps were photographed and destroyed by fire; the other exhibits lodged. An investigation is in progress.