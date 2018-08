A fire, which was reportedly started by a child playing with matches, left a Kingelly ,West Coast Berbice family homeless around midday on Emancipation Day.

Reports are that the fire started in a bedroom of the family’s home when a child who was unattended lit afire a mattress. A mother and her six young children lived at the home.

No injuries were reported as the members of the family looked-on in disbelief as their home was gutted in minutes.