The ‘Krauss’ Question

Dear Editor,

FROM the mightiest perch of all time and like a God who knows it all “Krauss” honed in on Guyana

and in one fell swoop slapped a question which hangs like a cross on an entire nation.

He began in Clonbrook, a tiny village on the East Coast, obscure even to the local population

as if writing about the US but starting in Nebraska …is not suspicious and this is not too far- fetched a notion – here’s why; Clonbrook was probably meant to play off “Klondike”, the popular ice cream bar with the emblematic “endangered” polar bear, most likely intended to insinuate that the local fishermen could suffer the same fate

But more than that …when someone with already a dim view talks about children going to school in canoes and neglects to mention the long history from colonial rule to the present – against tremendous odds, it’s time for Guyanese to wonder who is behind “Krauss”.

Who needs to stare into the bow of small boat as if Guyana is not worth much more, of course there are plenty rivers and streams, nature galore – and industries too, plus the mighty Kaieteur in all its glorious splendour – who can ask for more.

And when it is comes to “constructive criticism”, who needs it from a “fly by night” – in and out – seemingly in someone’s pocket, as if working from a script to malign Guyana and undermine its petroleum future, especially since initial estimates increased by “leaps and bounds” no one predicted .

But come to think of it I don’t believe the same kind of questions dogged puny Trinidad – how many “paved highways?” The critics play favourite when it comes to who they target if they see a push over, they quickly pull over – and “rain on your parade” – on purpose

All through history, people and place have been cast away, written off forever never to have had a chance to chart out a course peacefully on their own, always the inevitable gang-up of critics who think “they have all the answers”, you are not good enough, smart enough, or I dare say, white enough

Enough is enough, Guyana should not become someone’s “social experiment” to be tinkered with as they see fit and suit their own slanted narrative – from the get go it has been down this road before and will not take it – not any more, time only for prayers for a mutually beneficial relationship with the experts alone, Exxon.

As the popular folk song puts it: “Dis time nah lang time this nah deh before time”, it’s been long time since the yoke of the British has been pried from our “guggle pipe” and we stand united against “cloak and dagger” operatives bent on a crusade, to forestall Guyana and “kick the can down the road” – to no end – without a trace.

Regards,

Ram Narine