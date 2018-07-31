Sukhram dominates field in Brooklyn golf competition

GUYANA Open Champion Christine Sukhram dominated a field of 28 male players in an 18-hole golf competition last Saturday.

Playing at the Marine Park Golf Club’s tournament in Brooklyn, New York, the 28-year-old shot a seven over par 79 to win the day’s play. According to the rules of the club tournament, an overall winner depends on the accumulation of points over the course of the calendar year, therefore no trophies were awarded.

Sukhram, arguably Guyana’s best female golfer, opened with a double bogey before settling down. She bogeyed the second hole, parred the third and birdied the fourth before three other bogeys and five consecutive pars. In total, she finished with seven pars.

Her best moment was on the 14th hole, when she scored a memorable eagle.

Her drive from the par five (481 yards), resulted in her hitting approximately 230 yards before she stuck the green in her second shot.

Despite the good performance, the right-handed golfer still felt that she could have played better.

“I know I could’ve played much better because on the easy holes I threw away strokes, and the hard holes I was able to par. I am still happy because it wasn’t even my clubs that I played with. The other players were very impressed by the way I played.”