Stabroek Market roof collapses again

ANOTHER section of the derelict roof at Stabroek Market collapsed again early Monday morning threatening the lives and limbs of vendors, some of whom were present when the incident happened.

A vendor, who did not wish to give his name told the Guyana Chronicle that he was asleep in his stall when he was aroused by crackling sounds coming from the roof and his only thoughts were “I hope I don’t die” because he suspected it was the roof giving way once again.

Over time sections of the roof have collapsed but fortunately, no one has been injured in these mishaps.

The man reported that after the crumbling sounds subsided he attempted to venture out of the stall and noted that it was about 01:30hrs on Monday. In his attempt, he had to clear some of the fallen beams and zinc sheets.

He said he was thankful the debris did not fall directly on the stall because he might have been trapped and injured.

The vendor told this newspaper that like him most vendors have erected makeshift tents to shelter from the rain and blistering sun with the use of tarpaulins but remain afraid that one day the entire structure would come crashing down on them.

When the Guyana Chronicle visited the Stabroek Market on Monday afternoon many vendors were at their stalls but refused to talk out of fear of victimisation but all contended that repairs needed to be effected to reduce the threat the current structure posed for them.

Another vendor said: “Meh nah want it to break down. Weh meh gon go, I make my money selling here but the condition is scary because I don’t know when this roof will come down.”

The Stabroek Market Departments Clerk of Markets was contacted for a comment on Monday but he referred all questions to the Public Relations Department since he said they were not allowed to talk to the media.

However Public Relations Officer Debra Lewis could not be reached for a comment and the telephones of both the Mayor and Town Clerk went unanswered.

The condition of the roof of the Stabroek Market is derelict to say the least, and has constituted an eyesore and a threat to human lives and property for several years.

With each passing day, the situation keeps getting worse. Meanwhile, out of circumstances, and in order to eke out an honest livelihood, business operators are forced to daily endure the dangers to which they are exposed and take the chance of walking and conducting business in such an environment.

Many have concerns about their safety and that of their customers and clients, but are afraid to speak out for fear of being victimised.

“Time and again we does complain, and nothing happening, but eventually we come to the realisation that we better stop talking, because what they might do is cordon off the area and tell we that we going there at we own risk. When that happens, it means we can’t earn to meet we expenses.”

Among the activities taking place under the derelict covering are: speedboats and other boats plying the Stabroek/Demerara River crossing; the loading and offloading of plantain and other vegetable boats coming from the Pomeroon and other riverine areas around Regions 2 and 3 (Pomeroon-Supenaam), and (West Demerara-Essequibo Islands); daily vegetable vending; grocery stalls (wholesale and retail).

In 2017, during a meeting at City Hall, it was announced that approximately G$400M was to be spent on rehabilitating the dilapidated Stabroek Market wharf. This disclosure was made by Town Clerk Royston King.

He had noted that the unsightly structure was to be torn down and replaced with a mall-like facility, complete with a boardwalk and entertainment area.

“Vendors ought not to worry, as they will be given first preference to return, once the project has been completed. However, due to the modernisation, they will be asked to pay a little more rent,” King had explained at the time.

This venture is yet to materialise much to the displeasure of vendors.

The portion of the stelling which faces the Demerara River has, for years, been an eyesore for the thousands who use the speedboat service every day.