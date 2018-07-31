ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Organisers in overdrive as 100-day countdown begins

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, (CMC) – Atmosphere is building ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, as the region prepares to mark 100 days before the November 9 start of the tournament later this year.

According to Tournament Director, Jennifer Nero, organisers were on track for a successful hosting of the first global cricket event in the Caribbean since 2010.

“We invite all cricket fans to participate in the 100-day countdown to the first ever stand-alone ICC Women’s World T20 event. The host countries are buzzing with excitement and we believe the momentum has started as we get ready,” Nero said.

Wednesday, August 1 will mark 100 days to the official start of the tournament on November 9. Matches will be played at Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua; Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia; and the National Stadium in Guyana.

“On Thursday July 26, a burst of festive tournament launch activities set all three host countries alight,” Nero continued.

“The Governments and people of Guyana, St Lucia, and Antigua & Barbuda took the opportunity to showcase to the cricket world just how committed and passionate we are about cricket here in the West Indies.

“The launch events were a mix of West Indian action – addresses by government and cricket officials, comments from cricket fans, unveiling of jumbo ‘Watch This’ cricket bats, flash mob dancers, and the pulsating rhythm of the ‘Watch This’ tournament song performed by Patrice Roberts and Shenseea.

“This is just a small bit of what is to come as we continue the road towards November 9.”

The Women’s T20 World Cup will run until November 24 and feature 10 teams.

West Indies are defending champions, having beaten Australia in the final of the 2016 edition in India when the men’s team also lifted the corresponding title in a clean sweep for the Caribbean.

Group A will feature West Indies, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh while Group B will comprise Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland.