Woman buries boyfriend’s chain in backyard

A 21-year-old woman of Charity Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, is in police custody after she allegedly stole her boyfriend’s gold chain during a date.

According to information received, the woman and her boyfriend Rondell English were on a date at a popular Charity hotel, when he fell asleep in his hotel room.

On waking up, the young man could not find his gold chain reportedly valued $912,000 and his date was nowhere to be seen.

English made a report to the Charity Police Station and ranks there managed to locate and arrest the woman, who admitted that she stole the chain and buried it in her backyard. The chain was retrieved and the woman is in police custody.