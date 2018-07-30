Two die in Bee Hive accident

The road fatality figures increased by two last evening following an accident on the Bee Hive Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
According to the police , the two persons who died as a result of a collision between two cars are Satyanand Harripersaud, 27 and passenger Varsha Khemraj, 19, both of 97 Cane Grove, ECD
Police said that around 22:15hrs on Sunday , motor car PSS 9153 owned and driven by Harripersaud, collided with another motor car bearing registration PTT 5270 at Bee Hive. The latter was driven by a 24-year-old resident of Atlantic Gardens, ECD.
The driver of PTT 5270 who was unhurt, is in custody assisting with the investigation . Police said a breathalyzer test was conducted and no alcohol detected in his breath.
The bodies are at presently at Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting post-mortem examinations.