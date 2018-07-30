Region Two schools being spruced up

REGION Two Regional Education Officer (REO) Nicola Matthews said millions of dollars are being spent by the regional administration to repair several schools across the region during the summer vacation.

She told the Guyana Chronicle that in total, some $65 million will be spent on general repairs to over 23 schools while the children are at home.

Several schools are being repainted and lavatories and roofs are being fixed.

“We want to provide children with a conducive environment to learning and so the department has awarded several contracts to have these schools repairs, so come September children will be able to have better facilities,” Matthews said.

Currently, works are ongoing on the extension of the Cotton Field Nursery School.

The work is approximately 70 per cent completed. The contract was awarded for the extension after the department realised that the current nursery school was overcrowded.