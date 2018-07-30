“Plucky”, “Frankie” arrested for series of East Bank Demerara robberies

At least three robbery victims have identified two men as the perpetrators of a series of robberies committed on members of the public at Agricola and nearby areas on the East Bank of Demerara.

Reports are that police arrested the men , known by the aliases “Plucky” and “Frankie” during an intelligence operation at Agricola on Saturday. Two other men are being sought by the lawmen.

The men were both silent as they were identified by their victims on different occasions during the identification parade. They are expected to be placed before the courts shortly.