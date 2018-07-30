Phillips talks up communal entrepreneurship

– at second One-Stop Business Conference in Linden

HUNDREDS of Lindeners of African descent were on Saturday empowered as to the role they have to play and the agencies that are on board to assist them in becoming successful entrepreneurs, not only as individuals, but collectively.

This was the second out of three One- Stop Business Conferences that are being hosted by the International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly of Guyana (IDPAD-G), in collaboration with the African Business Roundtable (ABR) and the Nile Valley Economic Community (Nivalecom).

Linden has been identified as a predominantly African town and its economy for too long has been stagnated with limited investment opportunities and a far-from- blooming business sector. According to Eric Phillips, President of the African Business Round-table, it was most fitting for the conference to be hosted in Linden, given the limited growth rate in the economy.

He highlighted the 10- 10- 10 economic plan which focuses on a 10 per cent growth rate for the Region 10 economy. He highlighted to the packed audience, approximately 14 business initiatives that would allow this plan to see fruition and will also create up to 5000 jobs in Linden.

High on his agenda was exploitation of the tourism industry, more so aqua- tourism by developing Linden’s river front. He also spoke of turning the town into a green zone in keeping with the country’s push for the green economy; this too can create a plethora of jobs.

Phillips encouraged the African community of Linden to remain strong and to be empowered, while commending them for even making an effort to turning up to such an event, which was geared towards knowledge-building and informing.

He shunned the myths of Afro-Guyanese not having the capacity to own and manage successful businesses, something that their foreparents had done effectively. “We come from a great entrepreneurial heritage, that our ancestors were the first entrepreneurs, the first business people, we should not feel that business is not for us,” he said.

This, he said, can only be best done through collective efforts as the entire community would benefit and not just one man.

COMMUNITY SPIRIT

“We have to come together in a spirited community, because our ancestors thought communally, so it’s not just about 100 chickens but 10000, not about 100 acres but 10000,” he reasoned.

African Movement Linden branch Chairman Gary Croal, said what is lacking in Linden is technical advice and clerical services for grassroot potential entrepreneurs. Many Lindeners are interested in owning their own businesses, but do not possess the skills needed to even complete a simple business proposal and relevant documentation needed at lending institutions.

While the Small Business Bureau has established a desk at the Linden Mayor and Town Council to assist in this aspect, Croal said more business-oriented agencies should set up shop in Linden, since it takes a lot out of someone to travel to Georgetown to access these services.

Croal also encouraged entrepreneurs to see their businesses as interdependent, since a one-man army can never reap success. In the establishment of one business, many others should be able to profit off of it and in that way, the entire town of Linden will benefit. “It helps in the African way to maintain all the businesses all the time because businesses depend on each other; they are all inter-related by one business. That is how our foreparents grew, they interconnect every business along the villages, so if one businesses has a problem, all would know.” He added: “We should shun individuality, because it shows selfishness. If your business fails, then automatically my business will fail, that is how we should look at it. ”

The business conference had several agencies on exhibition and representatives also made presentations on how their agencies can aid the African community of Linden to become mobilised and most importantly, to access financing and technical support.

These include the Guyana Marketing Corporation, the Small Business Bureau, Citizen’s Bank, the Guyana Revenue Authority, the National Insurance Scheme and the Commercial and Deeds Registries. Forms were also made available by the (IDPAD-G) for the accessing of loans and grants.

Jamer Sobers took the opportunity to complete a form to benefit from financing. This young African entrepreneur highlighted the many struggles she faced in keeping her business going and was grateful for the information and guidance received from the conference.

“I was in need of help and I am happy I received it, because I have tried several business ventures and I really need one that works for me,” the mother of one told the Guyana Chronicle. The third outreach is slated for August 8 at Corentyne at the Rose Hall Youth and Sports Club on August 8.