Money changer shot, robbed on Longden Street

Police are investigating a robbery in which money changer Rockford Richardson was confronted and relieved of a sum of money on Sunday at Longden Steet in the city.

Reports are that the man , called”Bigger Man”, was robbed by two gun-toting men who rode up to him on motorcycles shortly after midday and relieved him of over G$100,000 which he had in his possession.

During the melee ,Richardson was shot above his left knee by one of the two bandits. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and was later admitted for further treatment.

Police are trying to ascertain if closed circuit television cameras (CCTV) in the area can assist in their investigations.

There have been several robberies committed on the money changers who ply their trade daily in the city. In several incidents , the businessmen have been fatally harmed.