GPF responds to newspaper articles

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) responded to two newspaper articles, one published in the Guyana Times and the other in the Kaieteur News editions of July 27, 2018, under the captions, “Berbice businessman allegedly beaten by police” and “Bush rum sold under the noses of the police”, respectively.

The police said investigations into both matters have been launched by the divisional commanders.

According to a Guyana Times article, Jameek Hakim, 19, of Fourth Street Ankerville, Port Mourant, Corentyne, was reportedly picked up by the police at his home and taken to the Whim Police Station, where he allegedly was physically assaulted. He has shown marks on his upper body which he alleged resulted from the assault.

Hakim says he sells household items and operates as a huckster. According to him, when he was arrested he was not told the reason for his arrest. “They take me to the station and put me to kneel down, and start beating me in my head and my shoulders with a black wire. They stamp me in my back,” he said. Hakim claims he was kicked and slapped until his ears started to hurt.

“When they finish beating me, they bring a pail of water in front of me and then ask me where is the gold chain that I snatch? I tell them that I don’t know what they talking about… Then [one of them] hold my head and duck it into the water. I don’t know for how long, but if he did not raise me out I would drowned, because I drink a lot of water that night. When he pull out my head, he put several plastic bags over it.”

Hakim also alleges that the officers placed pepper in his mouth, and slammed his head into a wall.