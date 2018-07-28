A criminal state and its former leaders

Dear Editor,

READING well-known political activist, Tacuma Ogunseye’s letter to the editor, “For there to be healing the truth must be told”, in the Guyana Chronicle, dated July 20, 2018, should serve to remind that all of the problems that afflicted this country under the Bharrat Jagdeo People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government. He alluded to, and discussed irrefutable facts, that I would have illustrated in so many of the pieces, that I am thankful to have had published in this newspaper, from time to time.

What in effect has been occurring since post-2015, is a well-orchestrated blitz of lies, and misleading information, designed by the PPP/C to sanitise, and re-create itself, as past paragons of good governance, as Brother Tacuma has clearly outlined.

This is a criminality that has been aided and abetted by sections of a hypocritical private media, in the name of opportunism, and of course, furthering a political agenda against the current government. One gets the particular impression that this media house, does not favour an African Guyanese – led executive. We have been witnessing a collusion of the worse sort, of stupendous contradictions, never before witnessed in this country.

Here we have a certain print media that led the fight against the PPP/C crooks, exposing the wanton corruption and sleaze, committed by former high state officials. It even was viciously attacked, verbally, by a former high-profile senior cabinet officer, who even threatened the entity and staff with violence. Since 2015, this journal has been willing in its facilitation of these heavily discredited personalities, via published pieces that are ethnically poisoned in content, and which are shameless in the avalanche of lies that it daily perpetuates. No media of such an egregious mind, is ever going to be truthful to the nation in terms of honestly explaining the truth of the enormous damage, criminally done by those that it has been seeking to renew.

But, one needs to see this orchestration as also including some sections of the business community who, no doubt, holds a grudge against the government for closing the many loopholes, through which many of this collective formerly had eluded their obligations to the state revenue coffers.

For the PPP/C, truth is a distortion that suits its equally twisted narrative of its past stewardship. It has left a state that under its watch has been so wanton and deliberate in creating inherent socio-economic imbalances, which has resulted in the total exclusion of African-Guyanese from having a fair opportunity in deriving personal economic benefits. Such is among the dark legacies of the Jagdeo PPP/C to Guyana.

Regards

Troy Garraway