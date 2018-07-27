‘Natural hair’ hassle

…some schools preventing students from sporting natural hair

…ERC receives complaint, to write Education Ministry

THE Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) will soon write the Ministry of Education after receiving complaints that students are being hassled for sporting ‘Natural Hair’ in some schools.

The complaint was heard when the ERC continued its public stakeholders’ meeting on Thursday at the Herdmanston Lodge, Georgetown. The body met with youths on Thursday to hear complaints and issues confronting them. A youth who attended the forum told the Guyana Chronicle that a number of issues were raised including the issue of students being frowned upon in some schools for their ‘natural’ hair’. This was a big issue and the ERC has undertaken to write the Ministry of Education about it,” the young participant who asked not to be named said. Afro-Guyanese women sporting natural hair has taken on a life of its own in recent years here. There have been several shows being hosted here annually to promote the natural hair culture.

The most popular show is ‘Curl Fete’. Tamika Henry Co-Founder of the event had told the Guyana Chronicle last year that the hosting of `Curl Fete’ goes beyond just another means of entertainment but as a means of positive reinforcement of beauty standards for women. “Women for a long time, they have to reach a certain standard to be considered beautiful. Women of every skin colour and hair texture- have all had some kind of pressure on us to be acceptable by beauty standards. Women of colour in particular, and women with natural hair, have had to work a bit harder and the damage that those types of stereotypes and pressure [caused] couldn’t possibly be fixed in one year,” she said. “We have younger girls coming up that are looking for constant reminders that they are beautiful, and you need to have a consistent source of positive reinforcement … we are hoping to have `Curl Fete’ do that.”

Ethnic groups

Meanwhile, the newly re-constituted ERC on Wednesday met with representatives of the Indigenous, East Indian and African Guyanese constituents at Herdmanston Lodge to get a firsthand account of issues confronting members of the various groups. In a release the ERC said during the “productive engagements”, important concerns were raised and suggestions offered with commitments to work together in promoting harmony and good relations across the country.

The ERC said it is in the process of spreading and fostering awareness of its 24 functions listed in Article 212D of the Constitution and to seek possible inputs from stakeholders in support of the execution of its mandate. The body said the meetings on Wednesday were all chaired by Deputy Chairman Major General (ret’d) Norman Mc Lean and six ERC Commissioners were present. To date, the ERC has met with H.E. President David Granger, Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, the Private Sector Commission the Ambassador and team from the European Union (EU), Ambassador and representatives of the ABC Diplomatic Community and representatives of the three major Religions. Other meetings scheduled for this month include the Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO) and representatives of Women and Youth Constituents.

During their meeting President Granger said that the ERC is perhaps the single most important commission in existence in Guyana at this time; noting that elsewhere in the world, there is a resurgence of xenophobia and disorder based on ethnic differences. He said that the resuscitation and work of the ERC therefore, is preventative action to ensure that ethnic harmony is maintained.

“Without a greater sense of social cohesion, this country will remain unequal and anything we try to achieve, politically or economically, will be difficult…Society has the potential for social cohesion, but we must not allow divisive elements to separate us…there is more that unites us than separate us,” he said.

The President also emphasised that while the work of the Commission will never be completed, the commissioners can do enough to hand over to those who will come after them to ensure that future generations live in a society that is harmonious and where groups respect each other. He reminded the Commissioners that a lot will depend on the advice of the ERC and told them that they will be expected to conduct outreaches and work to promote the message and practice of social cohesion. He also urged the Commissioners to ensure that their service is tailored to meet the needs of the indigenous population. “You cannot ignore the peculiar reality in Guyana, whereby a large part of the population communicates in languages that people in other parts of the country cannot comprehend,” President Granger said.