Jamaican reggae artistes ‘pay it forward’

– Will perform at three charitable concerts in Guyana

THREE artistes straight out of the streets of Jamaica have come to Guyana to perform at three charitable concerts organised by the Guyana Committee of Services, to render assistance to athletes and persons involved in the cultural field.

Reggae artistes Duane Stephenson and Mackeehan Solomon, alongside Denvo ‘DJ Denvo’ Thombs will be headlining at the shows slated for July 27, at the New Amsterdam Stelling Road, Berbice; July 31 in Linden and August 4 in Bartica.

The artistes have committed to paying it forward, not because Guyanese have supported them over the years but because they believe that it is their duty as humans to serve. Mackeehan said, “I like doing volunteering work, it doesn’t matter if it is in Jamaica or anywhere in the world,” and further explained, “I feel that is what we are here for, as humans we must jump at the opportunity to help someone else that is in need, in any shape or form.”

Adding to these sentiments was Stephenson, who shared that he had previously engaged with youth in Bartica alongside his brethren and fellow reggae artiste, Jah Cure, and he had promised to return to Guyana and continue that work.

Speaking directly to the work being done by the committee, Stephenson said that coming from Jamaica where there is development in sport, particularly athletics, they understand the finances needed in the sector.

He affirmed, “Things are changing and maybe we coming here and doing this concert can sensitise people to the fact that things are changing and they really need to start investing in their athletes, more so the young athletes.”

And though the artistes are currently preparing for extensive travelling to promote their work, they did not think twice about sparing some time to help youth in Guyana. “We have a short window of time and we managed to put it together and make it work,” Stephenson said.

During a previous trip to Guyana, Vice Chairman of the Committee Lyndon ‘Jumbie’ Jones highlighted, that the artistes were very impressed with the work the committee was doing for sportspersons and were intrigued as to how they could help out.

“I think this is just the beginning,” Stephenson said and noted, “I think you just need to reach out because there are a lot of artistes aside from us, that are willing to help and certainly able to support the cause and really boost the cause of supporting young athletes.”

He also posited, “It is always a great vibe, when you can spread some information [and] spread some love,” and said that many times artistes look to countries as just another market, but also noted that it is good to leave a legacy behind.

The Guyana Committee of Services was initially drawn to the task of helping others when the predicament of a local Boxing Champion, Clive Atwell, moved us to solicit funding for his medical treatment overseas in 2016. After successfully rendering assistance, they became committed to lending this aid to others.