Come to the Caribbean Cookout!

THE PLACE to be in Guyana on Saturday, July 28, 2018, shall be on the lawns of the Castellani House on Vlissengen Road and Homestretch Avenue where there shall be ‘Caribbean Cookout’ the first annual international food, drink and cultural festival, commencing at 16:00 hrs.

This event is guaranteed to ignite the global culinary passion of all the persons who will be in attendance and is being organised by the Global Friendships Foundation with the kind assistance and collaboration of the Ministry of the Presidency – Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport and the Guyana Tourism Authority.

The festival is set to be a grand one-day celebration in Georgetown, of the customs, lifestyles and cultural identities of peoples from around the world, through their traditional cuisines which will be prepared according to their indigenous preparatory processes, using original ingredients and with the help of nationals of the various countries.

To satisfy the international culinary experience that the Epicurious food fans will want to experience, there will be a myriad of food booths that will make all of our attendees jet-setters without packing their bags—as their taste buds will be taken around the world and back in one delightful evening.

Caribbean Cookout will have beers from all over the Caribbean, the United States, Europe and further afield, making it an international Beerfest in its own right, wines, rums, cocktails from around the world, whilst for the non-alcoholic drinkers there will be fruit drinks and punches, sparklers, spritzers, lemonades, sodas, and many other hot and cold beverages and ice creams.

But the highlight of this big, all-you-can-eat banquet will be the ability of the attendees to visit and enjoy the numerous food booths from memorable Chinese dishes from the Orient, the Mediterranean treats; spicy Indian and other Eastern dishes such as masala chicken; Mexican delights from tortillas and tacos to spicy soups and stews; exotic Nigerian and other African dishes such as pepper soup, vegetarian cuisine; tasty Brazilian barbecue; scrumptious Cuban food; and last but certainly not least our own very appetising Guyanese cuisine.

Young patrons will have a fun time with professional face painters in attendance, and other games to participate in whilst the adults can have personalised custom temporary tattoos applied.

We invite every single person, from everywhere in Guyana to come to ‘Caribbean Cookout’ Admission is absolutely free, there will be secure parking for vehicles, and the venue is centrally and conveniently located equally if you prefer to use public transportation. The atmosphere will be great, the food delicious and very diverse, and the cultural entertainment will be top rated.

So bring the entire family, bring your friends, bring those on holidays from school, and experience the widest range of international cooking in Guyana for yourself. You will never forget this international food and drink festival as it will be like none ever seen or experienced here before.