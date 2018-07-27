Calvin Ming secures podium win in Ohio

By Stephan Sookram in Ohio

Overseas based Guyanese Calvin Ming secured his first podium of the USF2000 2018 season in Lexington Ohio on Friday.

Ming who started sixth after qualifying, fell to seventh before working his way back up to third after some clinical driving.

Ming, who drives for Pabst Racing , was cool under pressure on the way to that third spot, utilising the full width of the track to create room for surgically precise moves.

( Update compliments of Mohameds Enterprise, the National Sports Commission and Ming’s Products and Services Limited)