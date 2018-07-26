Thrilling encounters expected at today’s GPF Athletics Championships

IN the ‘heat’ of the preparation for the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Athletics Championship, we have begun to see the arrival of overseas contingents. Top of the bill is the team from the Twin Island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

The team which arrived on Wednesday consists of five Police athletes, accompanied by a manager. The Commissioner acting and other Senior Officers extended a warm welcome to the team in the Commissioner’s Conference Room at Police Headquarters yesterday.

Woman Sergeant 13121 Narda Steele Williams, Police Constables 17048 Clinton Glasgow, 17830 Simon Francois, 9486 Christon Balbosa as well as Woman Police Constables 20158 Nicholette Parotor and 20138 Venice Frederick are all energetic and quite excited to participate in the Athletics Championship Finals scheduled for today at the Eve Leary Ground.

Patrons can look forward to their participation in the javelin, shotput, discus and track and field categories today.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has maintained a very close relationship with Guyana and has always been supportive by participating in events held by the Force.