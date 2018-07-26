Former Man United manager Ferguson thanks hospital staff after brain surgery

(REUTERS) – Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has thanked hospital staff after he underwent emergency surgery in May following a brain haemorrhage.

The 76-year-old Scot had collapsed at his home and was rushed to Macclesfield district hospital. He was then taken to another hospital in Salford where he was operated on.

“Hello. Just a quick message, first of all to thank the medical staff at Macclesfield, Salford Royal and Alexandra hospitals,” Ferguson said in a video yesterday in his first public appearance since recovering.

“Believe me, without those people, who gave me such great care, I would not be sitting here today. So thank you from me and my family, thank you very much.

“It’s made me feel so humble, as have all the messages I’ve received from all over the world, wishing me the best. And the good wishes do resonate very, very strongly with me. So thank you for that support you’ve given me.”

Ferguson had appeared on the Old Trafford pitch only days before he suffered the brain injury, presenting former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger with a commemorative trophy.

He hopes to return to watch Jose Mourinho’s United play later in the season.

“I’ll be back later in the season to watch the team,” Ferguson said. “In the meantime, all the best to Jose and the players. Thank you very much.”

Ferguson was United manager from 1986 to 2013, winning the Champions League twice, the Premier League 13 times and five FA Cups.