Floodwaters receding rapidly in Kwakwani

AFTER over one month of living under water, residents of Kwakwani can now set their eyes on the soil and even walk on it, as the water has significantly receded within the last two days.

The communities of Waterfront, Lamp Island, Aroima and Ginger Island have been affected by a widespread flood causing significant damage. The almost 300 residents had to divert to using the canoe as their main transportation, because the access roads were under eight feet of water. These access roads are now drained off almost completely and the lives of these residents can return back to normal. Regional Vice-Chairman Elroy Aldolph, said that it is only areas very close to the river that are still a little under water, but the majority of the other areas are draining off. The residents are remaining optimistic that there will not be any heavy rainfall in the coming days that can likely reverse the situation. They are continuing to take health precautions, even as the water is rapidly receding.

Residents last week received food hampers from the Civil Defence Commission (CDC); each hamper weighing over 55 pounds. This was to assist the residents from having to traverse the floodwaters to access food. This was deemed a burden on their pockets, because the cost of living in the community has spiralled because of the flood. Several farms were also destroyed.

The residents are calling for systems to be implemented so that future flooding will not affect their access and livelihoods as much. Resident of the Waterfront, Cort Simeon, suggested that the levels of the access roads be raised, so that even during the flooding, transportation will not be an issue, since they are often exploited by the canoe operators and taxi drivers. Residents also called for the areas to be properly irrigated, so that farms will not be too much affected. Residents continue to thank the CDC for coming to their aid in time of need and doing so promptly and reliably. Adolph said that the regional officials will continue to monitor the situation.