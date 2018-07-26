Essex frustrate India bowlers on day two

INDIA bowlers were made to work hard due to some obdurate Essex batting on day two of the tour match at Chelmsford.

The home side reached 237-5 after half-centuries from former England batsman Tom Westley and Michael Pepper, playing only his second game for the county.

India were earlier bowled out for 395 after resuming on 322-6.

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has so far played no part in the match after taking a blow to the right hand during practice before the second day.

This is India’s only red-ball warm-up match before the first Test against England begins at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

It was shortened from four days to three at the request of the visitors because of concerns over the high temperatures and their tight schedule.

And, in sweltering conditions, their pace bowlers were given a workout by the impressive Pepper in particular.

After Essex were reduced to 45-2, 20-year-old Pepper played elegantly for 68, overshadowing Westley’s scratchy 57.

With all 18 members of the squad available to India, they used five pace bowlers – only two overs of spin were sent down by Ravi Jadeja.

And, after Westley and Pepper were dismissed, two wickets each to Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma looked to have India on the way to rolling the lower order.

But from 186-5, veteran wicketkeeper James Foster shared an unbroken stand of 51 with Paul Walter to see Essex to the close.