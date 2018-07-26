Eight-member Powerlifting team for IPF Regional Championships in Mexico

THE 16th Annual IPF/NAPF North American Regional Powerlifting Championship is being held in Mexico City, Mexico from August 1 to August 4 and eight athletes will be representing Guyana.

The Guyanese contingent comprises two female and six male athletes. They will leave Guyana on July 28.

In a release to the media, the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation noted; “We are sending athletes who have broken records and have shown the potential to receive medals. The federation is proud of having shortlisted these athletes to represent Guyana at this upcoming competition and will be supporting them through the entire competition.”

The athletes are as follows:

Grace Babb (Women’s Classic Open, 72kg)

Nadina Taharally (Women’s Classic Open and Women’s Classic Masters I, 72kg)

Paul Adams (Men’s Classic Open, 83kg)

Franklyn Brisport (Men’s Equipped Open and Men’s Equipped Masters II, 66kg)

Carlos Petterson (Men’s Classic Open and Men’s Equipped Open, 93kg)

Nairanjan Singh (Men’s Equipped Open and Men’s Equipped Masters IV, 83kg)

Erwyn Smith (Men’s Equipped Open, 93kg)

Frank Tucker (Men’s Equipped Open and Men’s Equipped Masters III, 105kg)

Host City: Mexico City, Mexico

Dates: August 1 to August 4, 2018

Contest Venue: Murillo Grand Ballroom – Sevilla Palace Hotel