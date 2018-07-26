Baracara youths to soon benefit from ICT hub

YOUTHS living in Baracara, Region Six, will soon benefit from an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) hub.

During a recent community outreach, Chairman of the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), Floyd Levi, told the residents that the unit had previously visited and evaluated the community with the aim of providing effective and efficient delivery of the government’s e-Government service.

“We [NDMA] recognised that the residents in this community do need access to government services…so if we use the technology [ICT hubs] we can have residents here in Baracara using the internet, learning how to use the computer and accessing government services, similarly as those on the coastland.”

He stressed that this initiative will definitely have a positive impact on the lives of the young people in Baracara. “The education taught today is not the education taught in our time and so if you [public] are not familiar with the computer you [youths] are receiving less education than your peers who have the computers at their disposal. We realised that the children in Baracara do not have the same opportunities as others due to their location and as such, we will need to bridge that gap.”

According to Levi, the agency will partner with the Ministry of Education and the community’s education officials in order to deliver their curriculum via ICTs. The Ministry of Education has an online programme which is accessible to the public. (DPI)