Spirited response to LEN low-cost homes

SINCE the launch of the Linden Enterprise Network’s low-income housing about three weeks ago, approximately 120 residents, all of whom are women and single parents have applied for houses.

Applications are being submitted daily as persons continue to show overwhelming interest in the housing units costing $3.5 M. Given the overwhelmingly positive response, LEN has decided to build three-bedroom houses as well, to the tune of $4.5 M. This is to facilitate applicants with bigger families. Chief Executive Officer Tanniza Gasper told the Guyana Chronicle on Tuesday that many persons have already had their plans approved for three-bedroom houses, but their estimates were above what they can qualify for mortgages from commercial banks.

To facilitate these ones, LEN continues to collaborate with lending institutions in Linden so that the low-income earners can be approved for $4.5 M. The other spin-off of this project is that the Linden-based company, Linden bricks, that is supplying the blocks made of bauxite waste to LEN can now hire more persons and the business is now better able to sustain itself. At first, its owner Robert Cameron had said that two years ago when he commenced operations, Lindeners and Guyanese took a while to buy into it, but now after seeing how economical it is, as well as the high quality of the blocks, things are looking up and the company was able to hire more persons. The bauxite interlocking blocks are made from aggregates, all sourced in Linden.

The houses with the same facilities as a regular two and three-bedroom houses, is constructed at a decreased comparative cost of $7 to $8M. The houses can also be constructed in less than 30 days without interruption. In addition to the bedrooms, it has a washroom area, a living room, dining space and a kitchen. Because the bricks can automatically interlock, houses are built faster, while cutting up to 20% of the cost, since most of the other materials are not needed to plaster the blocks. The houses are also cooler, since the bricks are very dense, thus heat takes a longer time to penetrate them. They are also soundproof and bulletproof. There is also no need to paint the bricks, since they already have a natural, artistic look to them, which is also a means of economising.

Priority is being given to those already in possession of their lands. Mortgages should be around $15, 000 per month.

Onika Schredar, who hopes to own one of the homes, said that the finished product is more than she expected. “I was here before it was finished, but now that it is finished, it is even more beautiful than I imagined. I like the natural look and it has reasonable space; I like the tiling and so in the bathroom and I like how they set it up to show that every little thing can hold in it.” Schredar is a janitor and currently lives in a bottom flat of her relatives’ family property. She really dreams of owning her own home and is happy that the opportunity has knocked on her door.