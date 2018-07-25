SARA Act and the opposition leader

Dear Editor,

IT is amazing how we in a suave manner try to mislead people. This is as the opposition leader in one of his usual “throw down” attempts to confuse the populace. In a Kaieteur News article, “How come SARA can’t charge someone for $1M?” – Jagdeo.

The opposition leader must be familiar with the contents of the State Assets Recovery Act 2017. This was hotly debated in Parliament last year. Editor, just to bring to the attention of the general public, the act specifically says that SARA is not allowed with any case under $10 Million. So the ‘mouthings’ of the opposition leader is so outlandish.

Further, SARA’s mandate is about the recovery of stolen assets and to regain same through civil recovery. All this is known to the leader of the opposition, but he still insists on his path of misinformation. It is public knowledge that the State Assets Recovery Agency don’t charge people, it’s the Special Organised Crime Unit that would institute charges, so its erroneous to subscribe that role to SARA.

I am sure that the government agency is leaving no stone unturned as to recover all that the state lost over the years. As is known, the recovery of state assets is a painstakingly long process, its requires due diligence and careful, meticulous handling of all cases. This has been proven in many of the successful cases, and that is why those engaged in the preparation of those cases do not fall for the call for charges, it’s the bait to know who are the ones on SARA’s radar. Many people want to know who will have to repay the state, but at the appropriate time I suppose all shall be revealed.

Again Mr. Jagdeo is infusing that the” formal economy is tanking, because of the policies of the government,” but this is not true. The economy is now beginning to grow as a result of the new economic and financial policies, and the administration should be applauded for it. I believe in another 2-3 years the economy will be on a stronger footing giving it the kind of resilience needed.

Regards

S . Chand