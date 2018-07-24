Miner charged with murder of woman found in shallow grave

A 38-year-old miner was charged with murder following the discovery of the decomposed body of a woman , which was found in an isolated area along Thomas Island, Cuyuni River.

James Allen appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court and was not required to plea to the capital offence which alleged that between June 28,2018 And July 8,2018 at Thomas Island he murdered Petal Hafeez.

Allen of Two Friends, East Coast Demerara was represented by attorney-at-law Trenton Lake. The matter was prosecuted by Police Inspector Gordon Mansfield.

According to reports, Hafeez went to work at a mining camp as a cook in the company of Allen. The woman was last heard and seen from on June 28.

On July 8, the woman’s remains were found at a place called “Thomas Island” and the discovery was made by two males who were in a boat and encountered a strong stench.

The men tracked down the stench, found what appeared to be the remains of a female. The men shortly after informed the police of their discovery.

On arrival at the location, the police found the remains of a female in a shallow grave and next to the body was a suitcase with clothes, apparently belonging to her. Reports indicated that Allen was habitually abusive to women.

The matter was transferred to the Bartica Magistrate’s Court for August 16.