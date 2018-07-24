Closing arguments in Grove car death case

COME July 27, both defence attorney Latchmi Rahmat and Police Prosecutor, Shawn Gonsalves will give their closing arguments into the case of Narine Persaud, who was killed during a car accident last year.

On trial is 67-year-old rice farmer, Cromwell McDonald who is charged for dangerous driving, after Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman found that a prima facie case was made out against him.

McDonald was initially charged for driving motor vehicle PHH 5516 in a dangerous manner, thus causing the death of Narine Persaud on October 28, 2017 at Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

However, is was later ruled that there was insufficient evidence to prove the charge of causing death by dangerous driving, but that there was evidence for him to lead a defence in the case of dangerous driving. The matter is adjourned until June 20.

On Monday, McDonald’s daughter Natasha McDonald took to the witness stand as a key witness for her father.

According to reports, on the day in question McDonald was driving along the Grove Public Road, when it is alleged that he swerved from a motor lorry that was in his pathway and collided with Persaud who was standing at the side of the road. The accused is out on $400,000 bail.