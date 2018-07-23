Trophy Stall on board 2nd Annual Guinness Cage

TROPHY Stall of Bourda Market joined the list of growing sponsors in support of the Three Peat Promotions 2nd Annual Guinness Cage Competition which is scheduled to kick off on August 8, at the Haslington Market Tarmac.

Named ‘East Coast Best versus the Rest’ five-day tournament, it is expected to attract twenty-four of the top exponents in the shorter format with a minimum of twelve teams coming from the East Coast, while the remaining twelve will be selected from the Georgetown, Linden and West Demerara environs.

Yesterday, during a simple ceremony that was conducted at the entity’s location in Bourda Market, Managing Director of Trophy Stall, Ramesh Sunich, took the opportunity to personally hand over his sponsorship to Co-Principal of the Promotions, Rawle Welch.

Speaking at the occasion, Sunich, who is no stranger to the sporting fraternity, in brief remarks commended the group for its continued commitment towards the development of sports, while also recognizing their contribution in helping to foster camaraderie and cohesion amongst the respective communities.

“I would like to recognise your contribution in assisting to bring together the various communities that will be participating in the tournament and at the same time helping to further develop the format in the sport,” Sunich said.

Welch, in his response, thanked Sunich for his unwavering support for the tournament which started in its inaugural year, while also noting his sterling contribution towards the development of sports and athletes which, according to him, is unrivalled.

Sports is being used as one of the vehicles to eliminate obstacles that has prevented unity among villages and communities and Three Peat Promotions through its efforts is helping to strengthen co-operation and friendship between participating teams and by extension the communities they hail from.

Among the other donors to have committed assistance are: Clarks footwear giants Chetsons, Queensway Security Services, E-Networks Inc., KSM Investments, Yhip’s Bakery, Brass Aluminum & Cast Iron Foundry (BACIF), Ray’s Auto Sales, Y.K. Investments, Woodpecker Products, National Sports Commission, Express Shipping, ‘C’ Division of the Guyana Police Force, Julius Variety Store, C & C Prestigious Styles and Attorney-at-Law Roysdale Forde.