One dead, another critical in West Dem. crash

By Leroy Smith

– friends were allegedly responding to a home intrusion report

THREE friends who were out drinking on Saturday evening crashed into a concrete fence resulting in the death of one of the occupants of the car, the driver being warded in critical condition and the other suffering lacerations about the body.

Dead is Victor Aditya Ram, 20, of Crane Housing Scheme. He was riding shotgun in motorcar PTT 6297 without seatbelt when the crash occurred. The other injured have been identified as Kevin Henry, 23, and Bisram Ramkishore, both of Goed Fortuin

Police said that based on information received, the vehicle was proceeding along the Vreed-en Hoop New Road at a fast rate, when the driver noticed a pedestrian clad in black clothing crossing the road in the path of the vehicle.

He immediately took evasive measures to avoid a collision with the pedestrian, but ended up losing control of the vehicle which mowed down a bus shed and sign board before slamming into the concrete fence of Hand in Hand, West Demerara office.

The impact reportedly caused Ram to be flung from the vehicle, while Ramkishore, the driver, was knocked unconscious and rushed to the West Demerara Regional hospital.

At the homes of the dead and the critically injured young men, relatives spoke with Guyana Chronicle.

Ram’s father told this publication that he last saw his son earlier on Saturday afternoon when he took him to purchase a pair of trousers. It was early on Sunday morning that he received the call about the fatal accident.

During the visit by this publication, the mother of the dead young man was inconsolable and was being comforted by relatives and friends. Over at the home of Ramkishore, his grandfather said his grandson who works taxi was out drinking with his friends.

He said that during the process, one of the friends received a call that an intruder was attempting to break into his house, which led to all of them jumping into the car en-route to the location when tragedy struck.

Reports are that persons who passed the crash site were unwilling to assist in taking the injured to the hospital, a task that was undertaken by the police upon their arrival in an open-back pickup truck.

Meanwhile, relatives of Ramkishore have alleged that doctors at the West Demerara Hospital, after conducting an initially examination, left the young man unattended.

They claimed that the doctors gave Ramkishore an hour to remain alive, however, after that time had passed and the young man was still alive, they took a decision to have him transferred him the Balwant Singh Hospital. Up to press time, Ramkishore was on life support and in an unconscious state.