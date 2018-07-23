Dear Editor,

WHENEVER I go anywhere, there’s always something worrying that I would see and pen a letter about it and like me, many others do the same. Sometimes long after you would notice steps taken to address the problems and most times nothing happening, and sadly, I wonder if because those in authority to address these issues are not directly being affected, they are reluctant to address these matters?

On Sunday at 10:40am, I was about to board the speedboat (Brotherhood) at the Georgetown stelling when the bowman informed me that the cost to travel across the river to Vreed-en-Hoop is $200. They were a few more persons and they started questioning the increase and the bowman informed them that on Sundays and holidays, the fare is doubled.

Now I have mentioned in a previous letter that the increase in fares on Sundays and holidays would cover the cost, because the boat would leave when it’s around half or little bit more, so that increase would cover the missing seats.

Shockingly, the operators waited until it boat is completely full before departing, which means that they are getting double on the trip. At Vreed-en-Hoop, I observed the same, which makes me reach to the conclusion with the saying ‘give them an inch, they take a yard’. For years these atrocities have been taking place; had those in authority and who are getting paid to monitor the (there was a monitor from the TH&D in uniform on duty at the Georgetown stelling) operations of these crooks and taken steps to curb this dishonesty, today it would not have been mandated for passengers to pay double, just because it’s Sunday or a holiday.

Editor, this blatant robbery also extends to the minibuses, operators of which which have increased their fares also, but instead of travelling comfortably, you are still forced to travel in overloaded buses. Travelling in a route 42, 40, 41, 48 etc., you used to pay $60 for a short drop. Now they are demanding $80. On the West Coast, even if you travel from one village to the next village, you have to pay $80; now they are taking your 100 dollars and ignore you and go away. I know it’s more costly for someone to go and make a report against the bus and the time it will involve running to stations for confrontation and court, but I am urging the police to please be more strict in charging them for overloading because they are over charging commuters and still overloading the bus. Leaving the Vreed-en-Hoop stelling, the minibus was overloaded and one woman didn’t know her destination and the bus was forced to turn back in the vicinity of the Leonora stadium. Incidentally, two traffic ranks were over the bridge and they observed the bus making the U turn and one of them followed the bus and saw the overload. The bus was ordered to the station and the conductor was arrested. I do hope they got charged and no bribe was paid.

Many of the traffic ranks or senior officers are ‘friends’ with many minibus operators, especially the so-called ‘shine buses’ and they are more abusive to the system and are not being charged. Should they forsake their greed, I think we all would be much better and happy, but sad to say, all the years the same nonsense keeps happening and the poor travelling public have to suffer, while the demons are enjoying themselves.

Regards,

Sahadeo Bates